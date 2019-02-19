OSCE Chairman-in-office: We support efforts of MG co-chairs in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ / “Slovakia's chairmanship in OSCE supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” OSCE Chairman-in-office, Slovak FM Miroslav Lajčák said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference following the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We support the current framework for the settlement of the Karabakh issue. We completely support the Minsk group co - chairs," the OSCE Chairman-in-office said and added that he meets with them regularly.

Laichak also noted that a new situation arose following the elections in Armenia.

"There is a government that received a very strong mandate, so there are great expectations. I want my visit to help determine what can be expected and what results can be achieved in this sense (in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - ed.)," the OSCE Chairman - in-office said.