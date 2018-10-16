Slovak OSCE Chairmanship 2019 intends to contribute to sustainable resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Slovak OSCE Chairmanship 2019 indents to engage seriously and pro-actively to contribute to the sustainable resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The press service of the Slovakian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs told Report.

Commenting on the priorities of Slovak OSCE Chairmanship, the Foreign Ministry said: "As the Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Deputy Minister Lukáš Parízek addressed the OSCE Permanent Council on our country's Chairmanship priority areas for 2019 in Vienna on 19 July 2018, the Slovak Chairmanship will strive to support the existing OSCE formats of the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area. The Slovak OSCE Chairmanship 2019 feels the duty within the existing principles of international law to engage seriously and pro-actively to contribute to the sustainable resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

The Foreign Ministry noted that in 2019 the chairmanship will continuously support the activities of the three already existing formats - Co-chairs of the Minsk Group on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the Conflict Dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference and the Special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.

Notably, Slovakia will chair in OSCE from January 1, 2019.