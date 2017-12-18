Siyavush Novruzov: If right stand was shown regarding Karabakh, Jerusalem issue wouldn't be repeated today

© Report/ Orkhan Azim https://report.az/storage/news/ecd18a627a9f15b35199e9b87ef11acf/1bb26a2a-a5b3-4a8f-abdf-42fa484e02eb_292.jpg

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan's approach to Islam has been properly formed".

Report informs, Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, said at a conference entitled "President Ilham Aliyev's policy and Islamic solidarity: From understanding to cooperation" in Baku.

According to him, Islam is presented under various names in the world: "Sometimes this is subjective, but in most cases some countries allow it to present Islam as they want. Some forces within Islam go beyond the principles and aim society towards other directions by their own laws and are zealous. Therefore, it must be prevented first".

He said that it is necessary to convey interpretation of Islam properly to the public: "Water was chosen as the main symbol during the Islamic games. This was directly related to Islam. Selection of other attributes could create some problems as several countries try to abuse it. It is important to convey Islam to the mankind as it is presented in the Quran".

S. Novruzov stressed that Azerbaijan has chosen the right way in this direction: "The state provides all kinds of assistance to religion. The head of state personally participates in the main religious events. It shows that Azerbaijan is brought as a sample in the world. All religions are equally implemented in the country. All communities operate in a way not prohibited by law".

"When the territory of Azerbaijan was occupied, few Islamic countries supported us. If Azerbaijani mosques and Islamic traditions destroyed in our occupied territories, what could be it called?! If right stand was shown regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, the issue of Jerusalem would not be repeated today", he added.