​Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh: "We demand to comply with UN resolutions"

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The political, economic, social, cultural and moral crisis facing our world lies at the root of the problem". Report informs, this was stated by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh on the international conference on strengthening the religious tolerance.

He said that the problems in spirituality reflected all aspects of life: "Allah created a man and the salvation of his life goes through the tolerance - understanding and respect for people of different nationalities and religions. Our nation also don't forget this moment even due to the issue concerning the Karabakh conflict solution, persists in solving of the problem in the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well in accordance with international law regulations through just peace.

We make our claims concerning implementation of intelligible resolutions of United Nations, wait for real results from peacemaking mission of OSCE Minsk group."