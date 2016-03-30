Sheikh ul-Islam: 'Armenians don't hesitate to carry out insidious policy under veil of helplessness'

Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'We should not waste time. Because the Armenians conduct false propaganda wherever possible'.

Report informs, Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade said in the conference dedicated to March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Sheikh ul-Islam said that as Azerbaijan's economic power increases, Armenians carry out more actions: Armenians are able to show humbleness anywhere. However, they do not hesitate to carry out insidious policy under veil of helplessness. Armenians are concerned about and afraid of increase of Azerbaijan's economic power in the world and region. Therefore, began 'screaming'. 'Armenians killed many civilians in Turkey. But now present themselves to the international community as people underwent 'genocide'.