    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade appeals to Armenians

    Sooner or later, Armenia should leave the territory of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians do not give up their unfair and unjust claims. They should realize that they have lost."

    Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade told reporters.

    According to him, Armenians defeated not only by Azerbaijan, but also the world community: "They don't consider other religions and languages, seize foreign lands. Armenians is a nation that resorts to any means. Armenia will sooner or later have to leave the territory of Azerbaijan. I believe in the future of Azerbaijan. The steps accepted by Armenia are unacceptable. They also consume themselves. Once again, I appeal to the religious leaders of Armenians, urge to explain to their people, they must leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, that their mothers do not shed tears."

