​Settlement of protracted conflicts will be discussed on the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The World Humanitarian Summit will be held on May 23-24 in Istanbul. It will be attended by around six thousand delegates, including senior officials from 80 UN member states.

Report informs, the UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Stephen O'Brien said at a press briefing in New York.

According to him, the reason of holding the World Summit on humanitarian issues is that today unprecedented number of people suffer from the protracted conflicts, natural disasters and other crises around the world.

Stephen O'Brien recalled that to date more than 125 million people are in urgent need of assistance and protection. Approximately 60 million people have been displaced. Every year, 218 million people become victims of calamities.

According to him, during the high-level segment at the Summit five key areas in the field of humanitarian action will be discussed: ensuring accountability for the prevention and termination of conflicts; respect for the laws of war; ensuring all those who need help; to create conditions under which people will not need help; increased investment in the strengthening of humanitarian action.