Settlement of protracted conflicts to be discussed at OSCE PA session in Vienna

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ / Settlement of protracted conflicts will be discussed at the 18th winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Report informs that special discussions on "Resolution of protracted conflicts: OSCE tools and mechanisms" will be held within the framework of the winter session of the OSCE PA, to be held from 21 to 22 February in Vienna.

During the discussions, the leadership of the OSCE Conflict Prevention will make an introductory speech.

