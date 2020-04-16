​Serzh Sargsyan summoned to meeting of April War commission

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has attended a hearing of the Armenian parliamentary commission created to investigate the April war, which ended up with the victory of the Azerbaijani Army, Report says citing Novosti Armeniya.

Serzh Sargsyan said he was ready to answer all questions from parliamentarians to put an end to the speculations in Armenia around the April fighting.

"I have nothing to hide, and the time has come to answer all the questions. I proposed to the commission to hold a meeting after the end of the state of emergency. However, the meeting was scheduled for April 16, and then the state of emergency was extended," he said.

The Armenian parliament has established a temporary commission to investigate the reasons for their defeat in the April 2016 fighting. The decision has a legal force.

Thus, Armenians have intensively violated the ceasefire since mid-March 2016. Starting from the night of April 1 to 2, all frontline positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements underwent intensive fire by the enemy. As a result, Armenians committed armed sabotages on the contact line of the troops from April 2 to 5. The enemy also attacked civilians during the provocations. Many Azerbaijani soldiers lost their lives in these events, as well as civilians were among the dead and injured.

Azerbaijani army returned fire on the Armenian positions during the battles, liberated over 2000 hectares of lands by a fast counter-attack, and more areas taken under control from an operational viewpoint. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces gained control over the "Lele tepe" height of strategic importance in the direction of Fuzuli region to defend Horadiz city. 320 Armenian servicemen were killed in the clashes, over 500 injured.

On April 19, 2016, the Azerbaijani president awarded a group of Azerbaijani servicemen high honorary titles, orders, and medals for their heroism and bravery while preserving the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, preventing armed provocations of Armenian occupants on the contact line of the troops from April 2 to 5, 2016 as well as the enemy's attacks on the civilians.

Restoration works were carried out in the freed areas, also in the liberated village of Jabrail region Jojug Marjanli for the return of the residents to their ancestral lands.