Servicemen of Armenian army willfully leave service area

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The military servicemen that exhausted with lawlessness in the Armenian army, willfully leave their service areas.

Report informs, criminal case has been initiated against the two servicemen Harut Melikyan and Rudik Hakopyan.

Also, it was reported that officers of occupier army in the direction of Aghdere, senior lieutenant Ara Mezlakhanyan (called up for military service from Chambarak region of Gekharkunuk province) and platoon commander Hayk Martirosyan did not return to the military unit.

The search and investigation measures are underway.