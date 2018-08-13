Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army wounded as a result of another provocation of Armenia

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia continues to purposefully aggravate the situation in the Nakhchivan direction.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the Ministry, on August 12, as a result of the rough violation of the ceasefire by the enemy in the Nakhchivan direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border the soldier of the Azerbaijan Army Israfilov Samit Adalet was wounded. The serviceman was provided with urgent medical assistance. There is no danger to his life.The Ministry of Defense declares that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the incident happened on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.The units of the Azerbaijan Army fully control the operational situation on the state border.