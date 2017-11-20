Sergey Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and bilateral relations in Baku

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/db89eb503009106ea32d7837fda68503/5a13d475-3549-4abb-9322-f08b7432bdad_292.jpg

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Baku from yesterday, will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

Report informs citing the TASS, Bilateral relations and perspectives of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be on the agenda of the meeting. In addition, the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We will talk about regional and international issues. We will also try to understand what efforts are being made to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in the near future (on October 16, in Geneva), " said earlier Sergei Lavrov while arranging the meeting.

Notably, a joint press conference with the participation of both ministers is expected after the meeting.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of strategic nature. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.