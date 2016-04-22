Sergey Lavrov: 'Russia will do its best to provide full support for resolution of Karabakh conflict'

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk group, Russia will do its best to provide full support for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the press conference in Yerevan.

He expressed condolences to those, who killed during the recent events on the contact line of the troops.

'There is no military solution to this conflict and cannot be. It should be resolved only by diplomatic means', S.Lavrov said.