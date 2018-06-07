 Top
    Sergei Lavrov: Russia will continue to help parties to resolve Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia as co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group will continue to assist the parties in the search for solutions to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

    According to him, the meeting with the Armenian counterpart was successful and issues of cooperation in the international arena and various organizations were considered.

