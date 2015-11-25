 Top
    Serbian Minister: We support Madrid principles

    Branislav Gasic met with Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan in Yerevan

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Serbia supports Madrid principles presented by the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs for regulation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, Serbian Defense Minister Branislav Gasic said in the briefing held in Yerevan in the framework of visit to this country.

    According to information, he met with Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan in Yerevan.

    Serbia is the OSCE acting chairman. 

