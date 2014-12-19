Boris Tadic: Serbia and Azerbaijan take the same principled stand on territorial integrity issue

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Kosovo not only for the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but also the efficient position in foreign policy," former Serbian President Boris Tadic said it during the lecture on "Global foreign policy: the collapse of Berlin Wall 25 years later" held in Baku, Report informs.

He stressed that Serbia and Azerbaijan take the same principled stand on territorial integrity issue.

"Each problem is unique, but all problems related to each other," Tadic said. The former president stated that Azerbaijan is the intersection of trade routes and different cultures where the interests of the world's main political players clash.

"After Russia's refusing the cooperation with NATO on the issue of transit of goods, Azerbaijan became a reliable partner in this matter. In addition, Azerbaijan ensures Europe with energy security by exporting oil and gas. Azerbaijan is a significant partner of the European Union ," he noted.

B.Tadic reiterated that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine in UN General Assembly. According to him, official Baku conducts policy that does not depend on Kremlin.

"The cooperation with the West is the government of Azerbaijan's priority in foreign policy," a former president said.