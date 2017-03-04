 Top
    Secretary of State: US will continue to actively support settlement of Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT. AZ / "The US will continue to actively support peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict". Report informs citing the armenian media, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

    According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the conversation Tillerson and Nalbandian exchanged opinions about the actions to promote peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    It was underlined the need to fulfill agreements reached past year at the meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

