Secretary General: OSCE works toward establishing mechanisms for investigating incidents in Karabakh

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE works toward establishing mechanisms for investigating incidents and violations of the ceasefire regime in Karabakh.

Report informs, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said this during a press conference on sidelines of the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

The OSCE chief said that in their statement the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs called on parties to remove all remaining obstacles to the expansion of the mission of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman and achieve progress in implementation of the proposal on the establishment of the OSCE mechanisms to investigate incidents.