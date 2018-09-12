Secretary General: OSCE makes every effort to strengthen mediation role on Karabakh conflict

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/ffd43b3f4b686dc55a0c0f066fac20c5/c3308240-3a70-449a-b9e9-f725ff3d9efb_292.jpg

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE is making every effort to strengthen the mediation role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

He recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group is a mediator in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The Minsk Group is directly involved in the settlement. We are trying to strengthen the mediator role of the organization in this matter. To achieve a settlement, the effort of all political forces is needed. And I hope that the Minsk Group will also be able to do everything possible in this matter."

In addition, the Secretary General noted that the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the Karabakh settlement is planned on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in the last week of September.