SBS: Enemy snipers open fire on medical assistance vehicle - PHOTO

The Armenian side continues its provocations against the border combat positions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.

On July 28 at about 22:00, our combat positions and military vehicles were again fired by the enemy. Bullets hit UAZ car with an inscription “Military Medical Assistance”.

The enemy snipers were silenced by response fire.