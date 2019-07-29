SBS: Enemy snipers open fire on medical assistance vehicle - PHOTO

The Armenian side continues its provocations against the border combat positions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.
On July 28 at about 22:00, our combat positions and military vehicles were again fired by the enemy. Bullets hit UAZ car with an inscription “Military Medical Assistance”.
The enemy snipers were silenced by response fire.
