Sargsyan: It’s unreasonable for Armenia to resume peace talks with Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ War can break out “at any moment” in the Caucasus flashpoint of Nagorno-Karabakh and there’s little prospect of talks to resolve the conflict.

Report informs, president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

It’s “unreasonable” for Armenia to resume peace talks with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory without security guarantees because “the situation is entirely different now,” he said. “On the one hand we’d be talking somewhere while, on the other, military officials would be engaging in war here to try to settle the conflict,” Sargsyan said.

Lavrov didn’t “bring any new proposals” because “he realizes very well that it doesn’t make sense to talk about negotiations immediately after a four-day war,” Sargsyan said.

Armenian president, acknowledged for the first time publicly that Armenians lost some territory in the fighting. Azeri troops took “very small pieces” of land in the north and south of the contact line that “had no strategic importance” for Armenian forces, who didn’t try to reclaim them “to avoid additional losses” of life, he said.