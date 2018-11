Sargsyan: Armenia is ready to compromise in Karabakh settlement

4 April, 2016 14:57

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is ready to compromise in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said.