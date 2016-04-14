 Top
    ​Russian President: Final choice in Karabakh settlement will be up to peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a sensitive matter

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a sensitive matter. This is an old problem, it was in a frozen state, and suddenly broke out."

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Direct Line with the Russia's population.

    He added that the decision on Karabakh to be achieved exclusively through political means, a compromise on both sides.

    Putin noted that the final solution to this conflict must be will be up to peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

