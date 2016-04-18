​Russian political scientist: Escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh was expected

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was expected.

Report informs, Russian political scientist, member of the Public Chamber of Russia Sergey Markov said at a press conference in Baku.

"Firstly, it is the only one conflict in the post-Soviet space, where there is no peacekeeper, troops facing each other. Secondly, not only this conflict is frozen but the negotiations as well. Thirdly, this escalation observed a sharp change in the balance of power in favor of Azerbaijan. The country showed its strength and new weapons. In addition, the population of Azerbaijan showed complete solidarity with their army."

Markov said that due to the recent events, Azerbaijan should behave confidently, as the majority of world's players believe that the culprit is Yerevan: "The one who violates the international law is more guilty that the one who has started first".