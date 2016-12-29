Russian Ombudswoman: All have suffered from conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

'It is unacceptable to let hearts of the younger generation be hardened'

29 December, 2016 16:00

https://report.az/storage/news/3f18e27b44ae2bfba3c7177eaab4427d/3b9df5ab-b47f-4123-971f-57c812821730_292.jpg Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ " All have suffered in conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan". Report informs, High Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatiana Moskalkova told reporters after visiting Memorial to victims of Khojaly tragedy. T. Moskalkova recalled that the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan and Russia have concluded an agreement concerning the provision of assistance to people in difficult life situations: "E. Suleymanova also gave me the treatment of human rights defenders, which I will certainly read. We will seek new forms and ways of the issue. It is unacceptable to let hearts of the younger generation be hardened. The mind has to take up, to find a compromise that all lived in peace and goodness."