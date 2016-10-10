Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes Russian musicians from list of undesirable persons

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian musicians Timur Temirov and Soso Pavliashvili addressed the formal letters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for removal of ban for their entry into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to the ministry, for a while ago there were reports in the press about Soso Pavliashvili's illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia and Timur Temirov's activities to engage in promotion of illegal regime established therein: " In the letters they also reiterated their great respect and esteem to the People of Azerbaijan, its culture and music, and high appreciation for the traditions of hospitality of our country. In this context, Timur Temirov and Soso Pavliashvili expressed their wish to visit Azerbaijan and perform concert programs in Baku soon".

The appeals made by Timur Temirov and Soso Pavliashvili have been considered in an appropriate manner and the permission has been granted for entry into the territory of Azerbaijan.