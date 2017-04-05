Russian MP: April war showed Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

Moscow. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last year's April war showed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully.

Russian bureau of Report was informed by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, Alexander Yushchenko.

"The global world, having the most powerful information resources, launched an active information war: it is a war against Russia, against our allies, against all who see their future in cooperation with Russia.

Information war, unfortunately, spurs the hotheads of aggression, but not peace. The fact that the Karabakh conflict over these years has not turned into a large-scale war, is a merit of the leadership of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Last year's April war showed once again that this problem should be settled at the negotiating table. There is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict", Russian lawmaker said.