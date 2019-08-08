Russian military expert: Pashinyan’s statements in Khankendi - zeroing all negotiating positions from Yerevan

"Pashinyan’s statements are political provocation, which shows that the Prime Minister of Armenia does not intend to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the principles of international law."

Editor-in-chief of the "National Defense" magazine, famous Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko told Report's Russian bureau commenting on the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Khankendi and his aggressive speech.

"In fact, Pashinyan’s words "Karabakh is Armenia " speak of attempts to swallow and attach original territories of Azerbaijan to Armenia. These are the actions of the occupier, who does not intend to look back at the norms of international law. This kind of policy cannot be recognized and the international community will never agree with this kind of approach," - the expert emphasized.

Speaking about how Pashinyan’s act will affect the settlement of the conflict, the expert noted that this completely disrupts the negotiation process:

"This is zeroing all negotiating positions on the part of Yerevan. This means fundamental changes in situation. In fact, he declares his willingness to attach the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Armenia. That's what this is about. This undermines all the work that has been carried out throughout the previous period. This behavior shows the incompetence of Pashinyan and Yerevan as a whole. "

"Armenia is an occupier and does not intend to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law and UN resolutions. This is the position of the aggressor, who showed his grin. This is how Pashinyan’s statements must be interpreted,”- Korotchenko concluded.

Igbal Rustamov