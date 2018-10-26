Russian military expert: Armenia remains source of instability in the region

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4dfb6b5cc3c3b2d92860148140ad0276/051441ff-b16d-4beb-8c62-14e8753b3d88_292.jpg

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia remains a source of instability in the region, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko told Report.

"Armenia remains a source of instability with continuing attempts to legitimize the state coup already through elections, consolidate the personal power of Nikol Pashinyan through allowing deputies loyal to him to the parliament and seize control over the entire political field in Armenia," the Russian expert said.

He believes that this instability of power transfer to Pashinyan influences the situation in the country, in general. And in the future Armenia will remain the zone of instability: "Because even if personal power is established, Pashinyan will not fulfill the main task he vowed to fulfill - the combat against corruption and improving people's living conditions."

"Armenian diaspora did not respond to Pashinyan's calls to start investing in the country pointing that the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh problem creates serious political and military risks for investments. It is all about the problem of Nagorno Karabakh and if he fails to settle these issues, Armenia's economy will be in the same state," Korotchenko said.