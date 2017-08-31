 Top
    Russian MFA: We expect, spirit inherent in trio of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will be preserved

    The ministry official comments on appointment of a new OSCE MG co-chair

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The statements of Richard Hoagland are not new, they were repeatedly cited by the Presidents of the United States, France and Russia in their joint statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement”.

    Report informs, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing commenting on the recent statement of the former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland on the principles of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    The official representative of the Foreign Ministry also welcomed the appointment of a new chairman from the US Andrew Schofer. According to her, in the renewed composition the co-chairs will continue their efforts aimed at assisting the parties in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We expect that the team spirit that was inherent in triple will be preserved”.

