Russian MFA: We don't see a political component in change of OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Considering the complexity of the Karabakh problem and the fact that this problem is related to the fate of the people we can wish further intensification of efforts to the OSCE Minsk Group."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the situation will not become worse by intensification of efforts to resolve the conflict, we can only welcome this."

The official representative commented on question of a possible intensification of US efforts after Donald Trump won presidential elections and evaluation of the US co-chairing: "There is always something to strive for, but I wouldn't say we have specific assessments of personal efforts."

M.Zakharova also commented on the change of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from the United States and France.

According to her, this is a routine rotation of ambassadors who worked for a certain period: "We do not see a political component here. Russian co-chair Igor Popov also continues to work towards the settlement of the Karabakh issue."