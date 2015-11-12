Russian MFA: We don't do anything that could harm Armenian and Azerbaijani sides

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia's Foreign Ministry maintains close relations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Thursday, commenting on the visit of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Yerevan.

"We do not do anything that could harm both sides", said M.Zakharova.