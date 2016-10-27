Russian MFA: No use of any force can contribute to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/6b4d2cc17646e2e629a2b5deb0dfcb54/a182e081-fe0d-4472-8b14-ae33cc57fec1_292.jpg
Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Using of any force can not contribute to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict”
Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
According to her, this refers not only to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "It should be applied in general to the theory and practice of international relations and international political settlement."
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author