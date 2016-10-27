 Top
    Russian MFA: No use of any force can contribute to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Using of any force can not contribute to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict”

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    According to her, this refers not only to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "It should be applied in general to the theory and practice of international relations and international political settlement."

