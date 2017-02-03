Russian MFA: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens security of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ As there is no official contact between the US and Russia, it does not make sense to mull the possible discussion of Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the possible cooperation of the foreign departments of Russia and the US over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"I would like to say, not commenting on the United States’ position, which has the right to evaluate their own security risks, of course, the conflict is, obviously, a direct threat to the security, stability and future development of mainly Armenia and Azerbaijan", said M. Zakharova.

According to her, against background of the official contacts’ lack between Moscow and Washington, it does not make sense to comment on possible discussion of Karabakh problem.

"Let's wait, when these contacts take place and the parties can go on some range of issues", she added.