Russian MFA: Karabakh settlement a priority of our international agenda

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is a priority of Russian international agenda.

Report informs, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova said commenting on question from journalists about the possible dismissal of the U.S. co-chair from the OSCE Minsk Group.

"If there is a less co-chair, the format will change," Zakharova said.

According to her, reasons for the withdrawal of American representative should be addressed directly to the US State Department.

"For us, the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on the international agenda is a priority, because we are talking not only about our neighbors. For us, they are peoples with whom we are connected not simply with the formal side of international legal documents and commitments, we are connected by life and destiny”, Russian MFA offical added.