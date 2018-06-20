Russian MFA: Karabakh conflict is a very serious issue for us

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/cb5197c55f5c681fe6a1c365c55d8fe2/7e27f1df-e563-4578-a20c-aa0c310e727a_292.jpg

Moscow. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia is fully committed to its role as a participant in the OSCE Minsk Group."

Russian bureau of Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova stated at the exit briefing in Samara city.

Answering the question of the correspondent of the Report on the possibility of meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Russia is aimed at any help in resolving the conflict.

"If such plans (a meeting of ministers) appear, representatives of the countries will announce this. Russia is fully committed to its role as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and will do everything in its power to make an effective and constructive contribution to the settlement of the current crisis and the normalization of relations between the two countries. This is a very serious issue for Russia”, - Zakharova said.