Russian Foreign Ministry: Escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Russia is against escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and calls on all parties to renounce the use of force, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We are concerned about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The issue of tension runs counter to the recent agreements on observing the ceasefire and the stated intentions to reach a settlement by political means," Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia proceeds from the fact that further escalation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable.

"We urge parties to show restraint, abandon the use of force and take measures aimed at stabilizing the situation," Foreign Ministry's spokesperson emphasized.