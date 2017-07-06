Russian MFA comments on shelling of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region by Armenia

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the victims during the recent incident in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said.

"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We consider further bloodshed unacceptable, we call on the parties to take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation", Zakharova said.

She noted that official Moscow supports latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group, which emphasizes the need to end violence and resume negotiations.