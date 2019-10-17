Russian MFA comments on Konstantin Zatulin’s illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

"The views expressed on Nagorno-Karabakh are personal. The official position of the Russian Federation was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Spokesperon of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Report's Russian bureau informs that she spoke commenting on a visit of Konstantin Zatulin, the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriot to Nagorno Karabakh.

"We received a note from Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels. We posted on our website that visiting Nagorno Karabakh without consent of the Republic of Azerbaijan means inclusion to the 'black list'. This information of the Russian Federation concerns everyone,” Zakharova said.

Notably, on October 11, Konstantin Zatulin visited the occupied Azerbaijani lands. The Russian MP made statements against Azerbaijan at the “international forum " organized by the separatist regime.