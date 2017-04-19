Russian MFA comments issue on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ There is a probability of contacts between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Moscow.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, speaking about possibility of a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow to discuss the Karabakh conflict settlement.

"There are no concrete outlines, if only some concrete data appear, we will inform about it," Zakharova said.

Answering a question about whether the Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier, M. Zakharova said that "this issue can also be discussed among other topics."