Russian MFA: Azerbaijan and Armenia principally agreed on expansion of observers mission in Karabakh

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Armenia will have to reconcile some technical details within the document on the expansion of the observer mission in Nagorno-Karabakh before the expansion mechanism is launched.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing.

“"Russia, together with the other co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, is actively advocating a reduction in tensions on the contact line and making efforts to expand the OSCE observer mission in the conflict zone”, Zakharova said.

She recalled that the Karabakh issue was discussed during the meeting of the Russian president with the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in St. Petersburg in June 2016, as well as during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Baku and Yerevan last November.

"Within the OSCE, several versions of the document regulating the activities of additional observers were prepared," she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that during the meeting of foreign ministers of the two countries on January 18 in Krakow organized by the three co-chairs, the parties were provided with updated proposals.

"The ministers principally agreed on the document prepared by the mediators. Some technical details remain, they still need to be agreed upon before the mechanism of expansion is launched", Zakharova added.