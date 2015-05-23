Russian Foreign Ministry: Unlocking Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has utmost importance to us

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, for over two decades continues to play an active role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. In view of the geographical proximity and shared history of our peoples unlocking conflict has utmost importance to us and it is one of the priorities of Russian foreign policy. "Report informs, it was said by the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement posted on the official website of the Ministry due to the forthcoming visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow.

"It is noteworthy to say that, OSCE Minsk Group can help, "lean shoulder" propose options for interchanges.The very same settlement does not depend on the mediators and the parties to the conflict.

Neither the parties nor the mediators do not have to count on the fact that "magic recipes" of instant resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will appear.Those who walk will get through this way, "- said in a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Azerbaijan - an important strategic partner of Russia in the Caucasus and the Caspian region. We build relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of equality and respect for each other's interests and good neighborliness. We highly appreciate the consistent policy of the Azerbaijani leadership to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia", - said in a statement.