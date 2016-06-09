Russian Foreign Ministry: Preparation for summit on Karabakh discussed in St. Petersburg

https://report.az/storage/news/8327023bd8779083ec25cb29109027ee/633ee325-2fa0-49a5-82f3-db0072cfe850_292.jpg
Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin discussed the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with French Ambassador to Moscow Jean-Maurice Ripert, and French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, Pierre Andrieu, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.
In particular, the parties discussed preparation for trilateral summit on Karabakh in St. Petersburg.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author