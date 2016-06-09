Russian Foreign Ministry: Preparation for summit on Karabakh discussed in St. Petersburg

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin discussed the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with French Ambassador to Moscow Jean-Maurice Ripert, and French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, Pierre Andrieu, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

In particular, the parties discussed preparation for trilateral summit on Karabakh in St. Petersburg.