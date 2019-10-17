 Top

Russian Foreign Ministry: Our task is to maximally accelerate the achievement of solution to Karabakh conflict

"We proceed from the negotiation agenda on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is on the table," Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

“We proceed from the negotiation agenda that is on the table. We work with documents agreed upon by the parties and the co-chairs. Our task, as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, is to accelerate the process to achieve the goal of resolving this issue. We are committed to our role and we are engaged, as it seems to us, as constructively as possible and urge everyone to constructive work, steps in this direction. "

