Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow concerns about the serious deterioration of the situation in Karabakh

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia concerns about a serious deterioration of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said at a briefing.

"In the line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is preserved very difficult situation - said Lukashevich: "A number of cases of ceasefire violations increased, intensified subversive activities of diversion groups", he added.

Lukashevich said that, according to the OSCE monitoring mission, which is based on data from official sources, only in January of this year in the conflict zone, 12 people were killed, 18 wounded.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman recalled that the statement of three Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, which was made after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in Krakow on January 27 this year, contained "an appeal to all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire agreement".

On Thursday, the Co-chairs to meet in Munich with the Foreign Minister of Armenia, which will also consider the situation at the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We strongly urge the parties to take effective measures aimed at reducing tensions, to avoid steps that lead to the escalation of the conflict", said the diplomat.