Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov will arrive in Azerbaijan today

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, literally within a few hours, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will travel to Baku to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran."

Report informs, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In view of developments, this long-planned trip is particularly relevant," said M.Zakharova.

"Higher Russian leadership is making efforts to normalize the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", added the official representative of the ministry.

She stressed that during his visit, Baku will host a meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister in a bilateral format with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.