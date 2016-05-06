Russian MFA: Karabakh's fate should be resolved through negotiations

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Status of Nagorno Karabakh should be resolved by political and diplomatic means.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has stated at the briefing.

"We have repeatedly stressed that the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh must be solved exclusively through negotiations.

This issue should be resolved through political and diplomatic means. I would also like to remind you that among the principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is contained in the statements of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have been made in the period 2009-2013., referred to the fact that the status of Nagorno Karabakh should be determined on the basis of a legally binding expression of will", said M.Zakharova.

The representative emphasized that Russia, from its part confirms readiness as an international mediator in the interaction with other states co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group with all necessary assistance to resolve the conflict.

According to her, the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not withdrawn from the agenda of Russian Foreign Ministry and "moreover a very special attention paid to it, especially at this particular point in time."