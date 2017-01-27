Russian Foreign Ministry: Karabakh conflict settlement a priority for us

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement remains a priority for Russia's foreign policy. Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at today’s briefing.

Commenting on question of journalists, whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans a meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in near future, M. Zakharova stated that such a meeting, of course, will be held, but its schedule has not been announced yet.

"The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority for us. Therefore, contacts in various forms will continue", said M. Zakharova.