Russian Foreign Ministry hopes to resume substantive talks between parties to Karabakh conflict

There were no noticeable changes in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in 2019, Russian Foreign Ministry said, answering questions from media presented at a press conference by acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

"The situation on the border and the contact line remains relatively calm. There is a hotline between Yerevan and Baku. A journalistic exchange was carried out. As a result, Zaven Karapetyan and Elvin Ibrahimov, who were in captivity, returned home. Work is underway on other prisoners, and the International Committee of the Red Cross is involved."

"We believe that all this testifies to the intention of the parties to take concrete steps aimed at preparing the population for peace. However, no progress has been achieved on the substance of the settlement. During Sergey Lavrov's recent visits to Yerevan and Baku also focused on this topic. We hope that a substantive conversation will resume between the parties in the foreseeable future. For our part, together with our French and American co-chairing colleagues in the Minsk group, we will provide the necessary assistance," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its response.