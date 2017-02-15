Russian MFA: Contacts between Moscow and Baku on Karabakh issue planned

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs don't have information about trilateral meeting of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the level of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the forthcoming Munich Security Conference.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed in the near future during a meeting of Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov with his counterpart Edward Nalbandian, as mentioned earlier. In the medium term contacts with the Azerbaijani counterparts at an appropriate level are also planned and of course, the topic will be discussed", said M. Zakharova.